107 logs of khair wood seized

Yamunanagar, November 12
A team of the Forest Department, Yamunanagar, has seized 107 logs of khair wood from the house of a person at Manakpur village here.
The logs were allegedly prepared after cutting khair trees illegally from various forest areas in the district.
Following a complaint by Dinesh Kumar Poonia, Forest Officer of the Kalsia range in Chhachhrauli, a case was registered against Mohinder of Manakpur village at the Sadar police station, Jagadhri, on November 10. The complainant said they got information that a man of Manakpur village had kept khair wood at his house.
A team of the Forest Department raided Mohinder’s house on November 10 and seized 107 logs of khair wood.
“Seventeen khair trees were cut illegally from the Tiberian beat of Kalesar National Park, Chikkan beat of Kalesar Wild Life Sanctuary, forest areas of Chhachhrauli and Sadhaura ranges. These 107 logs were prepared from the said 17 khair trees felled illegally,” RFO Dinesh Kumar Poonia said in his complaint to the police.
