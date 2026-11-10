109 arrested in cyber fraud cases in Karnal; over Rs 3.54 crore returned to victims

The Cyber Cell of the Karnal police has registered substantial progress in solving cyber fraud cases, arresting accused persons and helping victims recover their hard-earned money.

As per the data from January 1, 2026 to November 9, 2026, the Karnal police have registered 142 FIRs related to cyber fraud and arrested 109 accused persons, reflecting the Police Department’s continued efforts to identify those involved in cyber financial crimes and take legal action against them.

The data also highlights the total amount involved in reported cyber fraud cases stood at around Rs 22.91 crore, of which the police succeeded in placing Rs 7.45 crore on hold. Besides, an amount of Rs 3.54 crore has been returned to the victims, providing significant relief to those who suffered losses due to cybercriminal activities.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Karnal Goel said cybercrime had emerged as a serious challenge in the digital era, with fraudsters continuously adopting new techniques to target innocent people. The cybercriminals often exploit people's trust, lack of awareness and urgency to deceive them through fake investment opportunities, fraudulent calls, misleading messages, impersonation and other online scams.

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He emphasised that the police were committed not only to taking strict legal action against the cybercriminals but also to spreading awareness among citizens so that they did not fall prey to such fraudulent activities. Public awareness, timely reporting and cooperation with the police are essential in preventing cyber financial losses.

He further urged the citizens to immediately report any incident of cyber financial fraud by calling the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or by registering a complaint on the official portal www.cybercrime.gov.in. Early reporting can help the authorities initiate timely action to trace and hold the defrauded amount.

“The amount placed on hold also reflects the importance of prompt reporting and timely intervention in preventing fraudulent funds from being further transferred or withdrawn. If anyone becomes a victim of cyber fraud, he/she does not delay. Every minute matters and they should call at helpline number 1930 immediately to report cyber-enabled financial fraud and help initiate timely action. People should save 1930 in their contacts’ list as it can help a victim when it matters most,” said SP Goel.

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SP also appealed to the people to remain cautious while using digital banking services, social media platforms and online payment applications. They should never share their OTPs, ATM PINs, banking passwords or other confidential financial information with anyone. They should avoid clicking on suspicious links, responding to unknown callers demanding money or transferring funds without verifying the identity of the recipient.

Goel appealed to the general public not to become involved in cybercrime through mule accounts by allowing others to use their bank accounts in exchange for commission or easy money. A mule account is a bank account used by cybercriminals to receive and transfer money obtained through fraudulent activities. Criminals often lure innocent people with promises of commission or easy earnings and persuade them to provide their bank accounts, ATM cards, SIM cards or UPI IDs for financial transactions. Such accounts may then be used to transfer money obtained through cyber fraud, potentially making the account holder part of a criminal investigation.

“Never rent out or allow anyone to use your bank account in exchange for commission or any financial benefit,” he appealed.