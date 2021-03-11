Rs 109-cr road project in Faridabad without storm-water drain

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, May 30

Alleged improper planning and execution has marked the construction of some of the projects in which roads constructed or under construction have failed to come up with the provision of storm-water drain. Complaints have surfaced in the industrial area sectors’ road project being built at a cost of Rs 109 crore.

Damages roads The absence of storm water drain can not only lead to waterlogging, but also poses risk of damaging the road itself. The concrete roads that have come up recently in the NIT Industrial area here have not been provided with the drainage system. — Ramneek Prabhakar, An Entrepreneur Work of Rs 50-60 cr completed The project had all components of the required civic infrastructures.The work worth Rs 50 to 60 crore has been completed. Complaints if any regarding the drainage network will be entertained accordingly. — Rajiv Sharma, SE, HSVP Delay in payments a worry, asked CM office to intervene The association has asked the authorities to ensure proper drainage and sewage system in the ongoing project in the industrial sectors. We are concerned over the delay in the release of payments against the work done so far and have asked for the intervention of the CM office in this regard. — BR Bhatia, President, Faridabad Industries Association

“The absence of storm water drain can not only lead to waterlogging, but also poses risk of damaging the road itself,” says Ramneek Prabhakar, an entrepreneur here, who claims that concrete roads that have come up recently in the NIT Industrial area here have not been provided with the drainage system. Claiming that a recent downpour had led to the rainwater entering the premises of several industrial units, he said this had led to damage worth several lakhs. He said this pointed towards the major loophole in road engineering adopted by the authorities. Pankaj, another entrepreneur, whose unit also was waterlogged, blamed it on the absence of a proper drainage system. The problem may aggravate in the rainy season, he said. Describing the roads without the provision of drainage as wastage of taxpayers’ money, SK Sharma, a social activist, said the money spent should not go down the drain.

BR Bhatia, president, Faridabad Industries Association (FIA), said the association had asked the authorities to ensure proper drainage and sewage system in the ongoing project in the industrial sectors. Expressing concern over the delay in the release of payments against the work done so far, Bhatia said the FIA had asked for the intervention of the CM office in this regard. It is revealed that while around 40 per cent of the project costing Rs 109 crore has been completed, holding of payments to the tune of several crore has led to the suspension of work. While the project is being carried out by the HSVP, the project is funded by the Industries Department.

Claiming that the project had all components of the required civic infrastructure, Rajiv Sharma, Superintending Engineer, HSVP said the work to the tune of Rs 50 to 60 crore had been completed. Complaints if any regarding the drainage network will be entertained accordingly.