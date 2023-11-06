109 fresh farm fires reported

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, November 5

Over 100 fresh cases of farm fires were reported in the state today. Stopping paddy growers from burning stubble continues to be a big challenge for the agriculture department and the government.

The HARSAC reported 109 stubble-burning incidents on November 5, taking the tally this season to 1,514 in the state so far. The fresh cases have come as a major disappointment for officials of the agriculture department and the pollution control board, who were expecting the situation to improve after a fall in the farm fires was observed over the past three days.

A total of 109 cases reported on November 2, 3 and 4 (48, 28 and 33 incidents, respectively), but the same number of cases were reported on Sunday alone.

Fatehabad district continues to be on the top with 296 cases, followed by Kaithal (219), Jind (204), Ambala (182), Kurukshetra (142), Karnal (96), Yamunanagar (76), Hisar (74), Sonepat (59), Palwal (55), Sirsa (52), Rohtak (24), Panipat (20), Jhajjar (nine), Faridabad (three), Bhiwani (two) and Panchkula (one).

Meanwhile, stubble burning and climatic conditions, besides other factors, continue to affect the air quality. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, six cities in Haryana recorded “severe” Air Quality Index (AQI) over the past 24 hours.

The AQI recorded the average Particulate Matter 2.5 at 450 in Faridabad, followed by Fatehabad (442), Kaithal (434), Hisar (427), Gurugram (402) and Jind (401). The air quality in Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Narnaul, Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, Sirsa and Bhiwani were “very poor”.

While the air quality in Ambala City was recorded to be “moderate” on Saturday, the air quality turned to “poor”, with PM 2.5 at 267, despite only three farm fires being reported today.

Ajay Singh, Regional Officer of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Ambala, said, “The air quality in Ambala turned ‘poor’ today. Farm fires in neighbouring districts and state, besides the direction of the air, are the contributing factors behind the situation. Harvesting in Ambala is about to end, and the situation will improve in the coming days.”

Officials disappointed

