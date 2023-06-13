Rs 10K monthly pension, free travel in Volvo buses for Padma awardees

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 12

On the second day of his visit to his constituency on Monday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced a bonanza for the Padma awardees of the state and said a monthly pension of Rs 10,000, along with free travel facility in Volvo buses of the state government, would be given to such awardees.

Interacting with mediapersons, Khattar also highlighted the issue of colonies developed on shamlat land and said the problem would be resolved at the earliest. “I will soon convene a meeting of the officials concerned to resolve this problem and give ownership rights to residents of Karnal,” the CM added.

About his two-day visit, Khattar said during the Jan Samvad programmes in Ward Nos. 6, 7,16 and 17, several issues were raised by the people, and most of these were resolved on the spot.

While listening to the complaints at Ward No. 16, the CM announced to open a primary school in Karnal’s leprosy colony, work on which would start soon. On a complaint of a local regarding the cancellation of a ration card, it was found that the card was cancelled as the person had filed income tax return for taking a loan.

On this, the CM said in case someone had not filed the return in the past two years, the income shown in the return for the ration card would not be considered. “Those who have filed income tax returns, it has affected their ration cards,” he added. He said every complaint received during Jan Samvad programmes would be resolved by the official concerned within the prescribed time period.

On the complaint of the residents of Hansi road, gali No. 10, regarding the blockage of sewerage, the CM directed the officials to resolve it. Following the directions, officials reached there and got the blocked sewerage cleaned.

Lyricist Muntashir meets Khattar

Renowned writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir met the CM and showed some glimpses of ‘Adipurush’. The CM extended best wishes to Manoj for the film and discussed the issues related to the film industry with the CM.

Karnal SHO suspended

The Chief Minister suspended Sadar SHO Manoj Kumar and ordered the transfer of City SHO Kamaldeep and ASI Mahabir posted at Sadar police station for their alleged misconduct with the general public. However, the sources claimed that they misbehaved with BJP leaders and workers.