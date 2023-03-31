10K MT waste being treated, Bandhwari landfill may go by Oct

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 30

With the Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MC) stepping up daily waste treatment to 10,000 metric tonnes, the twin cities of Faridabad and Gurugram may get rid of the infamous Bandhwari landfill by October. Acting on National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, the MC, in a bid to clear the legacy waste of over 29.7 lakh metric tonnes making a 38-metre-long garbage hill, has got four more treatment units active at the site.

In its latest order, the NGT had directed the municipal commissioners of Gurugram and Faridabad to identify some alternative sites for the purpose and ensure that no more waste was sent or dumped at Bandhwari.

“We are treating 10,000 metric tonnes each day and aim to achieve over 12,000 metric tonnes in the next few days. We hope to clear the landfill by October,” said MC Commissioner PC Meena.

In January, 1.8 lakh tonnes of legacy waste was processed against the target of 1.9 lakh tonnes. In February, however, only 80,000 tonnes of waste was processed against the target of 2.25 lakh tonnes.

Bandhwari is spread over 28.9 acres in the Aravallis. It gets around 1,200 tonnes of garbage from Gurugram and 1,000 tonnes from Faridabad everyday on an average. The NGT, in its latest order, barred the civic bodies of Gurugram and Faridabad to ensure no fresh waste was dumped at Bandhwari after March 31. While a site was identified in Pali village in Faridabad, the MC has not been able to develop it owing to protests.

With no alternate site, the corporations are set to miss the March 31 deadline yet again and seek an extension.

Meanwhile, citing decentralised treatment as a solution to the issue, Meena said Gurugram had already made a headway in the direction. He said five decentralised treatment centres set up in the city were already treating 300 metric tonnes of daily waste, thereby reducing the load on the landfill.