10L beneficiaries to get Chirayu cards today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will virtually distribute new Chirayu cards to 10 lakh beneficiaries on December 10. These cards will be distributed through camps organised in 1,600 villages and all urban areas of the state.

With the vision of ‘Swasth Haryana’, Khattar had launched the ‘Chirayu Haryana’ (Comprehensive Health insurance of Antyodaya Units) scheme last month. It is aimed at extending the Ayushman Bharat benefits to around 29 lakh beneficiaries having an annual income limit of Rs 1.8 lakh. Notably, within less than a month, as many as 1,888 people have already availed the scheme benefit. The CM told officers concerned to expedite the work of making Chirayu cards. He said these cards were being made free of cost by Ayushman Mitra working in an empanelled private hospital or Civil Hospital and the nearest CSC centre.

Khattar said the card would provide free of cost cashless treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh for over 1,500 listed diseases in 729 empanelled hospitals.