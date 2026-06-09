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Home / Haryana / 10th anniversary of Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan celebrated in Karnal

10th anniversary of Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan celebrated in Karnal

Special check-up camps organised in health institutions; 2,664 pregnant women examined

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:08 PM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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Participants during the special check-up camps.
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The 10th anniversary of the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA) was celebrated across the district on Tuesday. Special check-up camps were organised at the District Civil Hospital, Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), and 17 other health facilities, which mainly included First Referral Units, Sub-Divisional Hospitals, and Community Health Centres (CHCs).

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Besides, 82 camps were conducted at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs with the aim of providing fixed-day, assured, comprehensive and quality antenatal care services to pregnant women, particularly during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy.

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Civil Surgeon Dr Poonam Chaudhary said that as many as 2,664 pregnant women were examined at all the earmarked health facilities under this special drive. She emphasised that good antenatal check-ups are the key foundation for healthy lives of mothers and babies.

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“This drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 9, 2016, to provide quality antenatal care for reducing maternal and infant mortality rates across the country. We organise camps on the ninth of every month at all these health facilities to provide health check-ups to pregnant women,” she added.

All Deputy Civil Surgeons supervised the camps at different health institutions, while Senior Medical Officers and Medical Officers organised these camps with enthusiasm.

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Deputy Civil Surgeon Dr Shashi Garg said that PMSMA was celebrated across the district. “Pregnant women also participated in this special camp, where not only government doctors but also private doctors provided health check-up facilities,” she added.

She further said that under the extended PMSMA, name-based tracking and follow-up of identified high-risk pregnancies (HRP) is done until delivery and up to 45 days postpartum. “Under the extended PMSMA, an additional 17 camps will be conducted on June 10 across the district,” she added.

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