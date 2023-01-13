Karnal: 11 eateries served notices for violating NGT norms

Karnal, January 12
The regional office of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued notices to 11 dhabas, hotels, and banquet halls for allegedly violating the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions.
A district-level task force, which was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Vaishali Sharma, inspected several eateries. The establishments that were served the notices hadn’t applied for consent to operate ( CTO) certificate with the HSPCB.
