11 get life term for murder of Congress leader

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 17

The Court of Rohtak Additional District and Sessions Judge Rakesh Singh today awarded life imprisonment to all 11 accused convicted for the murder of local Congress leader Ashok Kaka.

Kaka was shot dead by three unidentified men in Double Park at Rohtak in 2016. As per the police, a family dispute over a plot, measuring 147 square yards, had led to the murder. The accused, including two nephews of the deceased, had been convicted under Sections 302, 120-B and 34 of the IPC. The court sentenced all 11 accused, including Sunil, Manoj Soni, Sanjay Soni, Sandeep, Virender, Anil Nandal, Deepak Kochar, Satish and Pankaj Hooda, as well as two minors, to rigorous imprisonment for life. Convict Sunil has also been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for three years. Convicts Sunil, Sandeep, and Pankaj Hooda have been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years each under Section 25 of the Arms Act.