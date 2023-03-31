 11 Haryana dists among 37 pollution hotspots, NGT seeks action plan : The Tribune India

11 Haryana dists among 37 pollution hotspots, NGT seeks action plan

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 30

As many as 11 districts of Haryana, including Gurugram and Faridabad, have been identified as ‘air quality sensitive districts’ for being air pollution hotspots around the year.

The two districts, along with Palwal, Panipat, Sonepat, Bhiwani, Hisar, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Sirsa and Nuh, feature in the list of 37 districts in the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP) compiled by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The districts, including nine from Delhi and 13 from Uttar Pradesh, include Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida). The list was compiled based on the report of an expert committee that the NGT had appointed in 2021. The panel identified the districts through satellite observations on the basis of high PM2.5 concentration.

Industry to blame

  • 37 districts in the Indo-Gangetic plain on list
  • 11 Haryana districts are Nuh Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Panipat, Sonepat, Bhiwani, Hisar, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Sirsa
  • As per NGT panel, industrial sector is key emitter, accounts for 48 per cent of emissions

A Bench headed by the NGT chairperson said polluting sources in these districts need to be identified and a modified consent to operate (CTO) needs to be granted again for industries with operational restrictions in the nature of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Issuing an order, the tribunal has asked the Environment Ministry and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to ensure that development activities could only be undertaken with advanced technology and management interventions, particularly during October and November. According to the committee’s report, industrial sectors in these districts were identified as key PM2.5 emitters accounting for 48% of the total emissions. Industries in UP were found to be the biggest culprits. The domestic sector was found to contribute 19% of the total PM2.5 emissions per year due to the use of solid fuel and ‘chulhas’, according to the report. Soil and road dust were found to contribute 10%, open burning 15.5% and the transport sector 5%. The committee dealing with crop residue burning (CRB) highlighted that crop burning in Punjab and Haryana was key to analysing the air quality in IGP.

The estimated PM2.5 emissions from CRB is 70 Gg (gigagrams) at the end of the kharif season and is almost three times more than Delhi’s annual estimated emission. Thus, CRB emissions have a major impact on the entire IGP.

