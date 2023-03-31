11 Haryana dists among 37 pollution hotspots, NGT seeks action plan

Gurugram, March 30
As many as 11 districts of Haryana, including Gurugram and Faridabad, have been identified as ‘air quality sensitive districts’ for being air pollution hotspots around the year.
The two districts, along with Palwal, Panipat, Sonepat, Bhiwani, Hisar, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Sirsa and Nuh, feature in the list of 37 districts in the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP) compiled by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
The districts, including nine from Delhi and 13 from Uttar Pradesh, include Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida). The list was compiled based on the report of an expert committee that the NGT had appointed in 2021. The panel identified the districts through satellite observations on the basis of high PM2.5 concentration.
Industry to blame
- 37 districts in the Indo-Gangetic plain on list
- 11 Haryana districts are Nuh Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Panipat, Sonepat, Bhiwani, Hisar, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Sirsa
- As per NGT panel, industrial sector is key emitter, accounts for 48 per cent of emissions
A Bench headed by the NGT chairperson said polluting sources in these districts need to be identified and a modified consent to operate (CTO) needs to be granted again for industries with operational restrictions in the nature of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Issuing an order, the tribunal has asked the Environment Ministry and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to ensure that development activities could only be undertaken with advanced technology and management interventions, particularly during October and November. According to the committee’s report, industrial sectors in these districts were identified as key PM2.5 emitters accounting for 48% of the total emissions. Industries in UP were found to be the biggest culprits. The domestic sector was found to contribute 19% of the total PM2.5 emissions per year due to the use of solid fuel and ‘chulhas’, according to the report. Soil and road dust were found to contribute 10%, open burning 15.5% and the transport sector 5%. The committee dealing with crop residue burning (CRB) highlighted that crop burning in Punjab and Haryana was key to analysing the air quality in IGP.
The estimated PM2.5 emissions from CRB is 70 Gg (gigagrams) at the end of the kharif season and is almost three times more than Delhi’s annual estimated emission. Thus, CRB emissions have a major impact on the entire IGP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...