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Home / Haryana / 11 Haryana Police officers, personnel selected for Police Medals on Independence Day

11 Haryana Police officers, personnel selected for Police Medals on Independence Day

Sub-Inspector Sushila Kaushik of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana, has been selected for President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Sub-Inspector Sushila Kaushik (left) and IPS Nazneen Bhasin.
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Eleven officers and personnel of the Haryana Police have been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) on the occasion of Independence Day. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the awards on Friday.

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Sub-Inspector Sushila Kaushik of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana, has been selected for the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

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Additionally, those honored with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service include Nazneen Bhasin (IPS), Inspector General of Police (Intelligence & Anti-Terrorist Squad, Haryana); Deputy Superintendent of Police Jitesh Malhotra (2nd Battalion, IRB); Inspector Rajiv Ranjan; Inspector Rajbir Singh; Sub-Inspector Sanjeev Kumar; Sub-Inspector Sandeep; Sub-Inspector Ramphal; Assistant Sub-Inspector Pawan Kumar; Assistant Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar; and Assistant Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar.

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Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal congratulated the officers and personnel and described their selection as a matter of pride for the entire police force.

The DGP said the national recognition of their dedication, courage, commitment, and service was not only an honor for the recipients but also an inspiration for every member of the Haryana Police.

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He added that such honors not only boost the morale of police personnel but also inspire the force to serve the public with greater enthusiasm, integrity, and dedication.

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