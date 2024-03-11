11 Sirsa youths give up drugs in response to drive

Sirsa, March 10
Impacted by the anti-drug campaign being run in the Nathusari Chopta police station area in Sirsa district, 11 youths from the area came forward to shun narcotics. SHO Satyawan said the 11 addicts were being provided medication from the Civil Hospital.
He said while the police continue to take action against those involved in drug trade, awareness was also being raised among youth.
