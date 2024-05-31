11 students selected under Super 100 scheme in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 30

The final result of the Level II examination held under the Super 100 scheme for students of government schools was announced by Directorate School Education on Wednesday. A total of 403 students have been selected from across the state and 11 from the district. Additionally, 199 students are on the waiting list. The selected students will be prepared for the IIT, NEET, and JEE exams. The classes will commence from June 5 at the Super 100 campus in Barna, Kurukshetra.

Dr Mukesh Kumar, District Science Specialist, stated the final result of the examination. Out of 149 students who took the Level II exam from Sirsa, 27 have been finalised. Of these, 11 students are selected, and 16 are still on the waiting list. Coaching will be free for all and the department will also arrange accommodation and meals for students selected for residential coaching.

It is noteworthy that Hisar has the highest number of selected students in the state with 66, followed by Gurugram with 48, and then Fatehabad with 47, making their place in the scheme.

Under this scheme, applications are first invited for the Level I examination. After that, students are called to the centre for three-day training. Following the coaching, the Level II exam is conducted for the students. After which, the final result is declared.

Education officials stated that students selected for residential coaching through the offline mode from the district must reach the campus in Barna on June 5 at 9 am. They must bring a consent letter from their parents for the residential coaching. Additionally, they must bring their Aadhaar card and its copy, their parents’ Aadhaar cards, passport size photographs, Class X DMC, school leaving certificate and caste certificate.

