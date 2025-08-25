DT
11-week Haryana City Sanitation Campaign kicks off in Karnal

11-week Haryana City Sanitation Campaign kicks off in Karnal

Drive aims to transform cities into models of hygiene, civic pride
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:37 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
Officials of the Karnal Municipal Corporation at the launch of Haryana City Sanitation Campaign.
To give Haryana a distinct identity in the field of cleanliness, the state government on Sunday launched the 11-week Haryana City Sanitation Campaign-2025, to be carried out till November 7.

With the theme “Every mohalla, every street, every home — cleanliness is Haryana’s identity”, the campaign aims to focus on 11 major activities to transform cities into models of hygiene and civic pride.

In this regard, Karnal Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Vaishali Sharma chaired a meeting with sanitation officers, staff, and inspectors at the MC office on Sunday, directing them to ensure implementation of the campaign.

During the meeting, the campaign’s roadmap was shared through a presentation, outlining key points such as ‘swachhta sankalp’, cleaning and repairing public places and infrastructure, public participation and awareness, green and clean Haryana, cleaning of water bodies, ‘safai mitra samman’, clean streets and markets, relocation of stray animals, public sanitation, swachhta utsav, and a grand award ceremony on the final day.

Sharma urged all government and private institutions to actively participate in the campaign by organising cleanliness drives and declaring their premises ‘zero-waste offices’.

She directed inspectors to make their beats ‘model beats’ by ensuring no visible garbage, eliminating single-use plastic, and involving citizens in awareness activities.

To spread awareness, mascots, street plays, and campaigns with RWAs, NGOs, and market associations will be organised as part of the campaign. ‘Waste-to-art’ creations will be displayed at parks and roundabouts in the city, while slogans will be showcased at main intersections.

“Such efforts bring lasting behavioural change among citizens,” she said, stressing quick redressal of complaints on the Swachh Haryana App and the sanitation portal.

Addressing sanitation inspectors, Sharma said: “Your work so far has been commendable, but now the competition is tougher. With dedication and innovation, we must ensure Karnal emerges number 1 in this campaign.” All inspectors pledged to work sincerely to make the city shine.

Additional Commissioner Ashok Kumar said each inspector must document daily activities with before-and-after’ photos to build beat-wise records.

The best-performing inspectors would be honoured with certificates and awards, Kumar added, stating that a state-level evaluation team would later visit the city, based on which the final results would be declared.

