An 11-year-old child was allegedly sexually assaulted in Satlok Ashram, Dhanana, in Gohana of Sonepat district, by a ‘sewadar’ of the ashram.

Following the information from the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Sonepat, the Baroda police registered a case against the sewadar and arrested him.

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The ashram was founded by a former self-styled godman Rampal who is a convicted murderer.

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A probe is under way into the sexual assault case. The incident reportedly occurred on the intervening night of September 22 and 23. After getting information regarding this incident, the CWC also swung into action.

Meanwhile, some person from ashram also informed the police on DIAL 112 about it. Anita Sharma, chairperson, Child Welfare Committe, Sonepat, informed the Baroda police about the incident on September 23.

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Following the information, the SHO, Baroda, along with his team, reached Satlok Ashram at Dhanana and took the child with his father to the Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College at Khanpur Kalan, where the victim was counselled.

The father of the victim, in his statement, said that he along with his two sons reached Satlok Ashram in Dhanana for ‘Sewa’ from Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh on September 19.

Shiv Prasad, CWC member, said that the incident happened in the ashram and some audio clips related to it were also received from there. The CWC team reached there and interacted with the father and victim child. After verifying the details, the matter was sent to the police for further action, he said.

Vikas, an official of Satlok Ashram, said that after the incident came to the fore, the police were informed at DIAL 112 from the ashram’s number. The matter related to a feud among the two families in the pandal only, he said. “The accused Sachin is only a follower of Satlok Ashram and had come for ‘sewa’ in routine like many other followers. He is not an employee of the ashram,” Vikas said.

Jitender Gahlawat, DCP, Gohana, said that information in that regard was received from the CWC on September 23.

Following the complaint of the father and on the basis of reports of CWC, Sonepat, a case has been registered against Sachin of Kasandi under Sections 74 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 10 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the DCP said. After that, the statement of the victim was also registered before the magistrate, he said. The accused has been arrested and produced in court, which sent him to judicial custody, DCP Gahlawat said.