11-year-old drowns in drain, kin protest in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 6

An 11-year-old boy died after he drowned in an open drain along a main road in the NIT zone here last night. His family and other residents of the colony blocked the road for several hours to protest the incident. The blockade was lifted around 3.30 pm today after the authorities assured them of a probe and an FIR against the officials responsible for the incident.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Saturday night, when the victim, identified as Kunal, of Jawahar Colony had gone out to a nearby shop and slipped into the drain which was filled with waste. The locals rushed to save him but they could not immediately locate him. The body was recovered as late as 10 pm. Though the police and fire brigade also reached the spot, a resident, identified as Rameshwar (25), who was among those who jumped into the 11-feet-deep drain, pulled out the boy. The boy was rushed to the Civil Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The incident sparked anger and unrest among residents who blocked the road for about an hour till 11 pm. The police managed to clear it but the protesters sat on the road again at 10.30 am demanding the arrest of civic officials, besides compensation.

The protest, which ran intermittently for a total of about four hours, was finally lifted after the DCP and Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF), assured that an FIR would be registered and financial help to the family would be recommended to higher ups. The protesters sought the arrest of the JE and SDO of the area, saying that as the drain was lying uncovered, a life had been lost.

Holding the MCF responsible, Neeraj Sharma, MLA from NIT segment, said had this drain been covered when it was built, the tragedy would not have occured. Claiming that a budget to cover the drain had been passed, he said a high mast light proposed at the point was shifted elsewhere. “The officials concerned should be booked for murder,” he said.

