11-year-old girl student dies inside Gurugram school

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 22

An 11 year old girl student of a renowned private school, located in sector 64 here, died under suspicious circumstances this morning in her school.

The incident occurred at around 8.40 am when the girl, a class four student, fell unconscious while walking towards her classroom, police said.

The school staff took her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a school staff member said the girl appeared to be normal and took part in the morning prayer, but fell unconscious while going to her classroom.

The girl resides with her family at a high-rise society in sector 65, police said.

Station House Officer of sector 65 police station Deepak Kumar said the cause behind the student's death has not been ascertained yet.

We don't have any medical records of the student and are waiting for the post-mortem report, he said.