11-year-old girl student dies inside Gurugram school

Gurugram, August 22
An 11 year old girl student of a renowned private school, located in sector 64 here, died under suspicious circumstances this morning in her school.
The incident occurred at around 8.40 am when the girl, a class four student, fell unconscious while walking towards her classroom, police said.
The school staff took her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, a school staff member said the girl appeared to be normal and took part in the morning prayer, but fell unconscious while going to her classroom.
The girl resides with her family at a high-rise society in sector 65, police said.
Station House Officer of sector 65 police station Deepak Kumar said the cause behind the student's death has not been ascertained yet.
We don't have any medical records of the student and are waiting for the post-mortem report, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him