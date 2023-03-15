11-year-old hit by tractor-trailer, dies

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 14

The police have registered a case in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy at Panhera Khurd village in an accident today in which the boy was hit by a tractor-trailer.

While the agitated residents resorted to blocking the road for over an hour, no arrest had been made so far.

According to police sources, the accident took place around 7 am when the victim, who was a student of Class V in a private school, was on morning walk with his father near his village.

As residents resorted to blockade, demanding action against the accused driver and measures to curb the incidents of rash driving by material-laden vehicles in the region, the blockade was lifted after the intervention of police officials. Meanwhile, The police, launched a hunt to nab the driver who fled after the accident site.