11-year-old hit by tractor-trailer, dies

Faridabad, March 14
The police have registered a case in connection with the death of an 11-year-old boy at Panhera Khurd village in an accident today in which the boy was hit by a tractor-trailer.
While the agitated residents resorted to blocking the road for over an hour, no arrest had been made so far.
According to police sources, the accident took place around 7 am when the victim, who was a student of Class V in a private school, was on morning walk with his father near his village.
As residents resorted to blockade, demanding action against the accused driver and measures to curb the incidents of rash driving by material-laden vehicles in the region, the blockade was lifted after the intervention of police officials. Meanwhile, The police, launched a hunt to nab the driver who fled after the accident site.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In first direct US-Russia encounter since Ukraine war, Russian jet ‘downs’ US spy drone over Black Sea
Moscow's ambassador to Washington calls incident a 'provocat...
Bid to arrest Imran Khan triggers clashes in Pakistan
Pak ex-PM tells party workers to continue struggle even if h...