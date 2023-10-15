11-year-old hurt in firing incident

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 14

An 11-year-old girl got injured in a firing incident in Faridabad. A case has been registered but no arrest has been made so far. Victim Jahanvi, a resident of SGM Nagar locality near Sector 48, was outside a grocery shop when someone inside a vehicle opened fire, resulting in bullet pellet injuries to her at around 8.30 pm on Friday.

According to information, the shooter targeted the shopkeeper but missed the target and the bullet hit the shutter of the shop. Its pellet hit the girl in her face. She was rushed to the civil hospital and later referred to Delhi.

Reports state that this incident has been in retaliation to a similar incident that took place at the house of a resident, Anuj, wherein some persons opened fire on the night of October 12. The accused, who are yet to be identified, managed to flee. The police have registered a case.

