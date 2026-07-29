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Home / Haryana / 11-year-old rape survivor gives birth to baby girl in Yamunanagar

11-year-old rape survivor gives birth to baby girl in Yamunanagar

Pregnancy came to light after child complained of severe stomach pain at school; accused neighbour already arrested under POCSO Act

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 10:25 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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An 11-year-old rape survivor gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Yamunanagar on Wednesday.

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The child's pregnancy came to light in May after she complained of severe stomach pain while at school, Chhachhrauli SHO Sub-Inspector Vedpal said.

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He said a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered in May on the complaint of a family member.

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By the time the matter came to light, the girl was around seven months pregnant, the SHO said.

“The pregnancy could not be terminated at that stage. Both the mother and the baby are stable,” a health official in Yamunanagar said.

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The SHO said the accused, a neighbour of the survivor, was arrested soon after the case was registered.

 

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