11 years on, 2 get jail for blackening face of SC youth

Hisar, July 31

A district court has awarded jail for three and a half years to two persons, including a former sarpanch of Puthi Samain village in the district, for blackening the face of a youth belonging to the Scheduled Caste community 11 years ago.

The court of District and Sessions Judge Vivek Singal had pronounced the accused guilty in the case on July 28.

The police had registered a case under Sections 147 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 3(1)(e) of the SC/ST Act against 15 persons, including the two convicts, in June 2012 on the complaint of the victim’s father. As per the case, the youth was reportedly having an affair with a woman of the same village belonging to the non-Scheduled Caste community. When the matter came to the notice of others, the woman’s family called a panchayat that summoned him.

The panchayat blackened his face and made him take a round of the village. It also imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on him and expelled him from the village for 11 years.

The police later registered a case against the father of the woman and 14 other accused.

