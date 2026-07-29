11 years on, ACP among nine acquitted in Haryana ‘rape’, extortion case

A Rs 40 lakh extortion and honey trap case has ended with the acquittal of all nine accused, with a Panchkula court setting free a Haryana Police Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and two police officials of the rank of Exemptee Assistant Sub-Inspectors (EASIs).

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According to the case, a woman named Rajni came into contact with an Ambala-based businessman, Pranveer Saini, through Facebook in 2015. They exchanged mobile numbers and remained in contact through WhatsApp and Facebook. The police claimed that she invited him to her rented accommodation in Panchkula on several occasions.

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In a complaint to the police, Rajni claimed that on May 22, 2015, Saini visited her and raped her after offering her intoxicant-laced sweets. An SIT of the Panchkula police analysed evidence and found that Saini had left her residential society on that day, and numerous telephone calls were exchanged among Rajni, her husband Salim Ansari and others.

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Ansari’s mobile tower location remained within Panchkula throughout the relevant period, and the chemical examination found no intoxicating substance in the biological exhibits. The police concluded that it was a case of extortion, and not rape. It stated that Ansari was trying to extort money from Saini to drop the rape charges.

Two more men joined the investigation, claiming that they were similarly entrapped by Rajni and her husband.

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The police further alleged that ACP Deshbandhu, posted at Chandimandir Police Station, where the FIR was registered, tried to extort Rs 40 lakh from Saini through an intermediary, while EASIs Rajpal Singh and Ramesh Kumar tried to facilitate the deal.

How the case fell apart

The case was filed against nine people and the prosecution principally relied upon WhatsApp and Facebook chats and recorded conversations. “These were not the original electronic records, but consist of extracted digital data, printouts and transcribed material generated from the seized devices. The prosecution has neither examined the person who extracted or prepared these electronic records nor proved the process adopted for their extraction, preservation and preparation,” informed defence counsel Sameer Sethi.

Counsel for the accused police personnel, Mukesh Kumar, claimed that they were framed because of a turf war in the police department.

Scientific examination could confirm the voice samples of Saini and his brother, but the court concluded that “no specimen voice samples of the remaining accused were available for scientific comparison.”

On ‘Call Detail Records’ between the accused, the court said they “neither disclose the contents of the conversations nor establish the purpose, object or legality of such communications.” The court, in its judgment dated July 17, said no confession made by an accused while in police custody is admissible unless made in the presence of a Magistrate.