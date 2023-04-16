11-yr-old boy 'hangs himself'

Yamunanagar, April 15
An 11-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself to death at his house in a colony of Jagadhri. The boy was studying in Class IV at a private school in Jagadhri.
As per the police, grandmother of the boy asked him to study before he took the extreme step. According to information, the 11-year-old boy had gone to his tuition class on Friday.
In the evening, when his grandmother asked him to study, he locked himself in a room. When he didn’t come out of the room for long, his grandmother peeped into the room through a window and saw him hanging with a peg in the room. The neighbours broke open the door and took him to the Jagadhri Civil Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
Gurdayal Singh, in-charge of Buria gate police post, said the body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.
