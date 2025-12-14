112 Ambala students participate in national painting competition

The INTACH Ambala Chapter organised a mega National Painting Competition on the theme “Tree of Life” at GMN Public School here on Friday. As many as 112 students from 20 schools participated in the competition.

INTACH Ambala Chapter convenor Colonel RD Singh (retd) said the theme encouraged students to depict how Ambala’s tree culture, festivals and local traditions could be preserved. Children beautifully illustrated the city’s intangible heritage—Ambala’s cultural “Tree of Life”—using various trees such as peepal, banyan and neem, while highlighting their traditional significance. Each painting was accompanied by a 200-word write-up explaining the importance of the tree depicted. Some students also spoke on the occasion, sharing their thoughts and pledging to preserve heritage and culture.

Colonel Singh briefed the audience about various activities undertaken by the Ambala Chapter, including the active participation of children in Young INTACH contests, in which they have won several prizes. He said such contests help children imbibe creativity and good values, emphasised the importance of team spirit,and expressed gratitude to the entire INTACH Ambala team.

After the painting session, Madhu Singh, an INTACH life member, shared several lesser-known facts about Ambala’s heritage. Best Heritage Clubs were also honoured on the occasion.

Renowned educationist Dr Deshbandhu, the chief guest, praised all participants and congratulated INTACH Ambala for winning the Best Chapter Award for seven consecutive years. He also lauded the convenor for being honoured with the ‘Veteran Achievers Award’ by Indian Army Chief Gen Dwivedi last month. Brigadier MS Tomar of Poona Horse (retd) also addressed the students and guided them to imbibe good values. Several other guests spoke on the occasion and complimented the students and teachers for their keen interest and the high standard of artwork displayed.