113 units collected at blood donation camp to mark Devi Lal’s birth anniversary

Jannayak Chaudhary Devi Lal Vidyapeeth observed the 113th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal with a series of programmes. The event began with the distribution of prasad at Bhai Kanhaiya Ashram by CEO Lt Col Ajay Singh (retd) and Registrar Sudhanshu Gupta. Floral tributes were later paid at Devi Lal’s statue in the Central Park.

Faculty members, staff, students and social workers remembered Devi Lal’s contributions to education, social justice, equality and the welfare of farmers, workers and underprivileged sections of society. Inspirational songs and bhajans were also presented.

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A plantation drive was organised at the Central Park, with participants taking a pledge to protect the environment and care for the saplings.

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The highlight of the celebrations was a mega blood donation camp organised by JCD College of Education in association with Vardan Charitable Blood Centre. Students and staff participated enthusiastically, and 113 units of blood were collected.

Lt Col Ajay Singh said blood donation was a true service to humanity and urged young people to donate blood and encourage others to do the same.

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Chaudhary Devi Lal University (CDLU) also observed the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Devi Lal with a tribute programme on the campus. Vice-Chancellor Vijay Kumar, Registrar Sunil Kumar, teachers and staff paid floral tributes at his statue. A havan-yajna was then held, with participants offering prayers for peace, harmony and the progress of the university.

Speakers remembered Devi Lal’s contributions to farmers, workers and underprivileged sections of society. Prof Kumar said such programmes help students learn about the contributions of important public figures and inspire them to serve society and the nation.