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Home / Haryana / 114 Emergency-era detainees, families honoured at 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' event in Rohtak

114 Emergency-era detainees, families honoured at 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' event in Rohtak

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture described June 25, 1975, as a significant and painful chapter in India’s democratic history

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 08:47 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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A total of 114 individuals from 11 districts, including those imprisoned during the Emergency imposed by the then Congress government at the Centre in 1975 and family members of deceased detainees, were honoured by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at a state-level programme on Thursday.

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The event, titled ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’, was organised at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) to mark the 51st anniversary of the Emergency. BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhankar, Haryana BJP president Archana Gupta, Haryana Ministers Dr Arvind Sharma and Krishan Lal Panwar, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Bhatia, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh MP Dharambir Singh, former minister Manish Grover and several MLAs were present on the occasion.

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Addressing the gathering, Shekhawat described June 25, 1975, as a significant and painful chapter in India’s democratic history, marking the imposition of the Emergency. He said civil liberties, freedom of expression and democratic institutions were severely affected during the period.

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“It is essential to familiarise the younger generation with the realities of that era so that society’s commitment to democratic values can be further strengthened,” he said.

The Union Minister said democracy is not merely a system of governance but a framework based on citizens’ participation, freedom of expression and respect for constitutional institutions. He added that June 25 offers an opportunity to strengthen democratic consciousness and reaffirm citizens’ responsibilities towards the Constitution.

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Shekhawat noted that during the Emergency, several political leaders, social activists and supporters of democracy faced difficult circumstances. Restrictions on the press and curbs on civil rights posed serious challenges to the democratic system, he said, adding that such experiences underline the need to further strengthen democratic institutions.

Haryana BJP president Archana Gupta said the struggle and sacrifices of democracy fighters played a crucial role in safeguarding democratic values.

“Samvidhan Hatya Diwas is not only an occasion to remember historical events but also an opportunity to raise awareness about democracy, the Constitution and citizens’ duties,” she said.

Dhankar said the events of the Emergency offer important lessons for democracy. He noted that societies and nations preserve memories of their history to ensure democratic values and civil liberties remain protected in the future.

He emphasised that an aware and responsible citizenry is essential for a strong democracy.

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