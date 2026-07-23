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Home / Haryana / 117 docs against 189 posts: Haryana's Panipat Civil Hospital battles staff crunch

117 docs against 189 posts: Haryana's Panipat Civil Hospital battles staff crunch

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Patients stand in queues at registration counters at Panipat Civil Hospital. Photo: Sukhjinder Saroha
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An acute shortage of doctors and paramedical staff is affecting healthcare services at Bhimsen Sachar Civil Hospital, with patients facing long queues and overburdened medical staff struggling to cope with the workload.

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According to official data, only 117 medical officers are posted against 189 sanctioned posts in the district, leaving 72 vacancies. Though records show 59 doctors posted at the Civil Hospital, only 43 are currently working. Several doctors have resigned or remained absent from duty for years, but their posts continue to be shown as occupied.

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Located on National Highway-44, the hospital receives victims of road accidents and industrial mishaps every day. It also caters to around 1,800-2,000 OPD patients daily, putting immense pressure on the limited medical staff. While a doctor is expected to examine around 100 patients a day, many attend to 150-200 patients, with some seeing as many as 300.

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The shortage is also evident in senior-level positions. Against 10 sanctioned posts of Deputy Civil Surgeon, only three are officially posted. Of these, two are on long leave ahead of retirement, leaving only one officer on duty. Similarly, only one Senior Medical Officer (SMO) is working against eight sanctioned posts.

The 300-bed hospital has no Principal Medical Officer (PMO), a post that has remained vacant for a long time despite being mandatory under norms.

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Patients endure long wait from registration to treatment. Limited registration counters result in lengthy queues, followed by another wait outside doctors’ rooms. Those advised diagnostic tests often have to return the next day for reports or wait for hours to collect them. Long queues are also common at the pharmacy.

Diagnostic services are equally affected. The hospital has only one radiologist, who handles ultrasound examinations, medical emergencies and post-mortem duties, resulting in delays, particularly for pregnant women awaiting ultrasound scans.

The hospital complex includes a five-storey main building and a seven-storey Mother and Child Health (MCH) wing. However, the MCH project has missed multiple deadlines. Though civil work has been completed, technical work is still under way.

Originally scheduled for completion in June 2023, the project has been delayed repeatedly. With changes in the layout and design, its cost has risen to Rs 62.37 crore, more than double the initial estimate.

Sources said the hospital has sought additional manpower for the 300-bed facility, including three Senior Medical Officers, 11 medical officers, 53 staff nurses, six OT assistants, six laboratory technicians, four nursing sisters, four radiographers, six pharmacists and other technical and non-technical staff.

Civil Surgeon Dr Vijay Malik said equipment was being shifted to the MCH wing and the Public Works Department had been asked to conduct a joint inspection before the building is handed over. “The process of handing over the lifts is almost complete and the MCH wing will become fully functional soon. Once operational, it will provide advanced healthcare facilities to women and newborns while reducing the patient load on the existing hospital,” he said.

Malik said that the recruitment of doctors was under way and expressed hope that Panipat would soon get an adequate number of medical officers.

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