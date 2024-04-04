 119 accidents, 61 deaths in three months : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
119 accidents, 61 deaths in three months

A police official inspects a damaged car in Kurukshetra. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, April 3

As many as 61 people have lost their lives, while 97 got injured, in 119 road accidents reported in the district from January to March this year.

According to the data, of total 119, while 57 were fatal accidents, 62 were non-fatal accidents. As many as 38 road accidents, with 25 deaths and 34 injured people, were reported in January, and 38 road accidents, with 16 deaths and 28 injured people, were reported in February. In March, 43 accidents, with 20 deaths and 35 injured people, were reported.

Drop in cases on NH-44

  • A drop in the number of accidents and deaths have been registered on the NH-44 in Kurukshetra. From January to March 2024, as many as 31 accidents, 19 deaths and 19 injured have been reported, while 35 accidents with 23 deaths and 29 injured were reported during the same corresponding period last year
  • According to the data, of total 119, while 57 were fatal accidents, 62 were non-fatal accidents. As many as 38 road accidents, with 25 deaths, were reported in January, 38 road accidents, with 16 deaths, in February and 43 accidents, with 20 deaths, were reported in March

The figures were almost equal to the number of accidents and deaths reported during the same corresponding period last year. Last year, 64 persons lost their lives and 87 were injured in 116 accidents. Traffic police personnel blame overspeeding vehicles and negligence for the accidents.

The traffic police personnel said two-wheelers riders riding without helmet had suffered serious injuries and lose their lives due to head injuries, but they could be saved if they were wearing helmets. The drivers not driving in their lane and those who access highways from illegal cuts also cause trouble for other commuters.

Kurukshetra Traffic Coordinator Roshan Lal said, “Though the police organise regular camps and issue challans to make people follow the traffic rules, public participation can play a vital role in reducing the road accidents. It has been observed that people lack road sense. People driving on the national and state highways can save their lives and other people too by following the traffic rules. Instead of using the foot overbridges, people cross the national highways by jumping over the dividers which sometimes become cause of accidents and people lose their lives. Constant efforts are being made to educate people and increase awareness.”

Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said, “A special attention has been paid on the lane driving on the NH-44 and it had started showing results. A fall in the number of accidents on NH-44 is being observed. Ongoing construction works on the NH create bottlenecks, but all efforts are being made to ensure smooth commuting. Some cases on the local routes have increased and directions have been issued to install speed breakers and take appropriate measures on the local roads to ensure road safety. Besides, regular awareness camps are being organised to make people aware of road safety and traffic rules.”

