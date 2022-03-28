Rs11L for wrestling hall in Hisar village

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 27

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday announced to give Rs 11 lakh for the construction of a wrestling hall in Umra village of the district.

He was the chief guest at the Bharat Kesari Wrestling Dangal in the village.

Addressing the gathering, Dushyant said the state government was providing better infrastructure and facilities for sports. He said it was a matter of pride that both boys and girls were representing the state on the world stage in the field of sports.

Labour and Employment Minister Anoop Dhanak was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated a newly constructed bridge over the multipurpose drain in Umra village. An amount

of Rs 9 lakh has been spent on the bridge. The bridge has made the movement

of people of about 200 dhanis in the fields of Umra village easier. —