11th ‘History Congress’ at Kurukshetra University to promote research, heritage

Kurukshetra University Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva on Tuesday released the poster for the 11th session of the Haryana History Congress, scheduled to be held on November 3 and 4 at the campus.

Prof Sachdeva said such academic events played an important role in promoting research and scholarly discourse on various aspects of Haryana’s history, culture, archaeology and heritage.

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Prof Bhagat Singh said the session was being organised in collaboration with the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology, Kurukshetra University. Scholars will present research papers on various themes related to the history, archaeology, culture and rich heritage of Haryana.

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He said the 11th session of the Haryana History Congress would provide an important platform for researchers, teachers and experts in history to share their research, ideas and perspectives.

Deputy Director, Public Relations, Dr Jimmy Sharma said the chief guest at the inaugural session would be KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva. Padma Shri Prof Raghuvendra Tanwar, Prof Devendra Handa and Dr Arvin Manjul would also attend the event.