11th International Gita Mahotsav to bring global artistes, scholars to Kurukshetra

The holy city of Kurukshetra is gearing up to host its annual mega religious, cultural and art extravaganza, the International Gita Mahotsav (IGM), at Brahma Sarovar.

The 21-day 11th edition of the International Gita Mahotsav-2026 (IGM-26) will be celebrated on the banks of Brahma Sarovar, with the holy site set to buzz with a range of activities and host tourists, guests, artistes and scholars from different parts of the world. The IGM will be held from December 5 to 25. The Mahotsav will begin with the Saras and Craft fairs on December 5 and conclude on December 25, while the main events, including cultural programmes, will be held from December 14 to 20.

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According to the Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB), Delhi and West Bengal will be the two state partners this year, while discussions are under way with a couple of countries for country partnership. For the first time, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian Air Force and Indian Navy will set up exhibitions during the Mahotsav.

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After two drone shows were organised at Brahma Sarovar earlier this year, the board is planning a laser show for tourists and devotees during the Mahotsav. Folk artistes from different states and Union Territories will showcase the cultural and folk art of their respective regions, while award-winning craftsmen will set up stalls displaying their work. More than 50 craftsmen from foreign countries have also approached the board to set up stalls during the IGM.

The Mahotsav began as a two-day Kurukshetra Mahotsav in 1989-90, organised by the KDB with only religious and cultural events. Over the years, a wide range of social, cultural and academic programmes were incorporated into the festival. In 2016, the KDB and the Haryana Government decided to celebrate the festival of Gita Jayanti as the International Gita Mahotsav. It has now evolved into a full-fledged 21-day festival.

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Honorary Secretary of the KDB Upender Singhal said, “Preparations are under way for the upcoming International Gita Mahotsav. We have already held meetings with representatives of different social and religious organisations to ensure their active participation. Like last year, the Ministry of External Affairs will actively participate in the events along with the KDB. MEA officials recently paid a two-day visit to Kurukshetra and informed us during the meeting that this year the Mahotsav will be celebrated in more than 50 countries.”

“Lakhs of people from various states and even abroad reach Kurukshetra to participate in the festival. The prime objective of celebrating the IGM on such a grand scale is to promote the teachings of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita across the world and highlight India’s rich cultural and philosophical heritage. We had approached ISRO, the Air Force and the Indian Navy, and they have agreed to set up their exhibitions. The IGM also brings culture, religion, technology and emotions on one platform,” he added.

According to the honorary secretary, foundation stone-laying ceremonies for the recently announced circuit house near Brahma Sarovar, being built at a cost of Rs 120 crore, and Haryana’s first street food hub at the Mela Ground, being developed at a cost of Rs 4 crore, will also be held during the Mahotsav.

Singhal said, “The state and Central governments, along with the KDB, have been making sincere efforts to develop Kurukshetra as an international tourist destination. The participation of international-level artistes and craftsmen, cultural events, the global chanting of the Gita by 18,000 students, international conferences and saint sammelans during the Mahotsav attract a large number of people to Kurukshetra.”

“It has been decided that some cultural events will also be held at Jyotisar during the Mahotsav. Besides, events will be organised at the block level across the state. With the help of the Education Department, different programmes and competitions will also be organised in government schools in Haryana, as well as Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country,” he said.

Board officials said it had been observed that during VIP movements, when Union ministers, chief ministers of various states and other dignitaries attend the Mahotsav, several restrictions are imposed due to security concerns. This year, however, efforts will be made to ensure that the general public does not face any inconvenience. While Kurukshetra is branded and promoted during the Mahotsav, there is a lack of promotional activities during the rest of the year.

Asked about the issue, Singhal said, “Branding and promotion are important activities that must be carried out throughout the year. We have also observed that these activities are not being undertaken on a large scale. The KDB has already raised the issue with Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during a recent meeting. We are hopeful that things will improve soon.”