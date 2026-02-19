DT
12.4L screened for HIV; 5,877 found positive in Haryana

article_Author
Tribune News Service
chandigarh, Updated At : 11:57 PM Feb 19, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Haryana has sharply ramped up its fight against HIV/AIDS, testing more than 12.40 lakh people in the current financial year alone and expanding its treatment infrastructure to reach patients in every corner of the state, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, Dr Sumita Misra said on Wednesday.

“Of the 12,40,205 people screened for HIV between April 2025 and January 2026, out of which 5,877 were found to be HIV positive. The state is currently running 104 Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres, including a mobile unit in Faridabad, all offering free and confidential services,” said Dr. Misra, adding that the government's priority was to make testing and care accessible without stigma for every section of society.

As many as 5,65,830 pregnant women were tested for HIV, of whom 613 tested positive and have been linked to treatment timely.

Haryana has expanded its Anti-Retroviral Therapy through 24 ART centres spread across major districts including Rohtak, Gurugram, Faridabad, Karnal, Hisar, Ambala and Mewat. Thirteen of these have been newly established within medical colleges, bringing advanced care closer to patients who might otherwise have had to travel long distances. Five Facility Integrated ART Centres and four Link ART Centres are also operational. Altogether 40,851 patients across the state are currently receiving life-saving treatment.

The state government launched a monthly financial assistance scheme in December 2021, providing Rs 2,250 per month to eligible PLHIVs. A total of Rs 54.3 crore has been disbursed under this scheme so far. Registered patients also receive free follow-up care and access to advanced diagnostic procedures — including ultrasound, MRI and CT scans — through a public-private partnership arrangement.

