12,500 LSD vax doses to be given within two days in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

The Haryana Government will distribute 12,500 goat pox vaccines (100 ml vials) for fighting the lumpy skin disease (LSD) across the state by August 23 and 24.

Meanwhile, 3,000 vaccines have already been distributed. An official spokesperson said the state needed 17,000 vaccines. The spokesperson said 4,500 vaccines (100 ml) were expected to be received by August 27 which would be distributed by August 28 and 29.

The spokesperson said till now 50 vaccines in Ambala, 300 in Bhiwani, 51 in Charkhi Dadri, 81 in Faridabad, 222 in Fatehabad, 252 in Hisar, 99 in Jhajjar, 60 in Jind, 144 in Kaithal and144 in Karnal had been distributed.