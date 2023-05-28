12.59 lakh consumers owe DHBVN Rs 4,613 crore

Hisar, May 27
A whopping 12.59 lakh consumers in the 11 power circles of the state owe Rs 4,613 crore to the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN). There is a slight decline of about Rs 26 crore as compared to 2021-22, when the nigam had collected a defaulting amount of Rs 4,639 crore.
Officials, however, maintained that due to the recovery drive, especially with regard to defaulting government departments, the amount had come down slightly during the financial year 2022-23. According to information, the defaulting amount includes the principal amount of Rs 3,435 crore and surcharge of Rs 1,178 crore. Of the total amount, Rs 2,325 crore is owed by those consumers whose power connections have been disconnected.
