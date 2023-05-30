Rs 12.85 crore flood-control plan approved for villages near Yamuna

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 29

To contain the threat of flood in view of tne monsoon in the villages near the Yamuna, and other flood-prone areas in the district, the government has approved a plan sent by the Irrigation Department and passed a budget of Rs 12.87 crore for the purpose.

The amount will be spent on medium and long-term works by the department on the Yamuna, along with other drains which lead to flood-like situation during monsoon, and submerge crops.

The authorities say the work will commence in a couple of days at various points. Some works to avoid the flooding of the river will be completed by the end of June.

“We will complete some work before monsoon to avert the threat of flood in the Yamuna, while medium-term works on other parts of the district will be completed by the end of June 2024,” said Sanjay Rahar, Superintending Engineer.

Under the plan, protection of Kundakalan, Dhakwala and Lalupura complexes would be undertaken by repairing old and damaged stone studs, and revetments along the river. Besides, a causeway on the Yamuna creek from Kamalpur Gardian village to Kamalpur village would also be constructed, he added.

Pipe culverts would be replaced on various drains. Railing along the banks of Indri drain would also be constructed. Work would also be done for safeguarding agricultural land of Peont, Alipur, Gonder, Dachar, Nissing, Baras, Ramana, Ramani, and Shambli villages against flood water. Similar works would also be undertaken on the Shamli link and Nissing drains to save farm land of Nissing, Brass, Sambhli, Prem Khera, Dhula Kuan and other villages.

The district administration has also sent a proposal for the repair of boats, purchase of inflatable boats, search light tower, life jackets etc.

“I will visit the complexes of the Yamuna where the works will be done by the department. The work will be completed before the monsoon,” Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav stated.