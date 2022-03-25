12 booked for assaulting cops

Hisar, March 24
The Hisar police have booked 12 persons for vandalism and assault on police officials at the Barwala town police station on Wednesday. The police have nabbed three in this regard.
The three accused are Ankit, Sushil and Praveen.
According to the police, a group of people from Kumba Khera village visited the police station in connection with a dispute. They got into an altercation with the officials and started abusing the SHO of the police station.
Apart from the SHO, lady constable Suman and cook Pradeep were injured in the assault. Meanwhile, a villager, Om Prakash, tried to consume a poisonous substance during the altercation.
On the complaint of Barwala SHO Sukhjit Singh, a case has been registered under Sections 147, 149, 186, 294, 309, 332, 341, 353 and 506 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
