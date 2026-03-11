At least 12 people have been booked for attempt to murder after a mob allegedly attacked a team of Meghalaya Police and tried to free an ATM robbery accused from their custody in Nuh on Tuesday.

During the violent confrontation, police opened fire in self-defence, leaving one youth injured.

According to Nuh Police, the incident occurred in the Pinangwa police station area near Sikrawa village when a team of Meghalaya Police was taking Rahul Khan, a resident of Wajidpur village, to Meghalaya on transit remand in connection with an ATM robbery case.

Nuh Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ayush Yadav said the incident took place on Tuesday evening near HR-93 Donga Hotel. He said the accused suddenly grabbed the steering wheel of the police vehicle and attempted to overturn it in an apparent bid to escape custody.

Mob surrounds police vehicle, attempts to free accused; one injured

Soon after, a crowd of nearly 20-30 people, including women, gathered at the spot and allegedly surrounded the police vehicle. Members of the crowd reportedly tried to snatch the vehicle keys and weapons from the police personnel and attempted to free the accused.

As the situation escalated and the police team came under attack, the personnel opened fire in self-defence to disperse the mob.

During the firing, Tarif Khan, a resident of Sikrawa village, sustained a bullet injury in his leg. He was rushed to PGIMS Rohtak, where doctors said his condition is now stable.

12 named in FIR, evidence collected from scene

Based on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Arkidalang Wahlang of East Khasi Hills Police Station in Meghalaya, Pinangwa police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, against 12 named accused and other unidentified persons.

Those named in the FIR include Naseem, Farooq, Maimuna, Saharuni, Mustakeem, Shahid, Khuddi, Khalid, Bhupat, Zafar, Tarif Khan, and the accused Rahul Khan, among others.

Police teams that reached the spot recovered two empty cartridges, blood samples and a blood-stained pant from the scene. A forensic team also inspected the location and collected evidence.

Accused wanted in multiple ATM cases

Officials said Rahul Khan is wanted in multiple ATM theft cases, including those registered at Dwarka and Dabri police stations in Delhi and by the Special Cell in Meghalaya. Police also suspect his involvement in ATM cutting incidents in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Nuh Police said special teams have been formed to arrest those involved in the attack on the Meghalaya Police team, and further investigation into the incident is underway.