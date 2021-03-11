Rs 12 crore fine imposed on 2 companies

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 10

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 12 crore on two companies assigned to construct two sewage treatment plant with the capacity of 20 MLD in Phoosgarh and 8MLD in Shiv Colony. In a joint venture, both companies had been assigned the work to lay the sewerage lines of 152 km in various colonies. The fine has been imposed due to delay in the completion of projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) project, one of the flagship programmes of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

“A penalty of Rs 12 crore has been imposed for delay in work,” said Naresh Narwal, Commissioner, KMC. The KMC had assigned the work to TPL, KIPL to construct two STPs, a sewerage line of around 152 km and two intermediate pumping stations, Saidpura and Sugar Mill (Meerut road) at the cost of around Rs 130 crore, said Satish Sharma, XEN, KMC. The work began on July 1, 2017 and since then the deadlines has been extending and last , it was extended to February 28,2022, but still the work was incomplete, he added.