12 cyber fraudsters arrested from Bihar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 2

In a joint operation, teams of the Yamunanagar and Bihar Police have busted a racket of cyber fraudsters by arresting 12 persons from Katihar district of Bihar. The police seized 30 mobile phones and eight laptops from their possession, which they were using to commit fraud.

Yamunanagar SP Mohit Handa said one of the accused Nitish was brought on transit remand to Yamunanagar. He was produced at the district courts in Jagadhri yesterday, where he was sent to seven-day police remand.

Preeti Jauhar of Sawanpuri Colony of Jagadhri, who is a councillor from Ward No. 6, was cheated of Rs 4.45 lakh by unknown persons posing as employees of a courier firm.

She had booked some product for delivery from Haridwar through a courier company, which was scheduled to arrive at her address on March 1. On her complaint, a case was registered at Cyber Crime police station of Yamunanagar district on March 7. Sajeet Kumar was arrested from Bihar on March 19 in connection with the fraud.