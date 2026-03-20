12 FIRs registered in Haryana, 169 LPG cylinders seized: Minister

Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar on Thursday said so far 12 FIRs have been registered and 169 LPG cylinders seized in a crackdown against black marketing and illegal use of cooking gas.

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Chairing the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting in Kurukshetra, the minister said the government was maintaining strict vigil to ensure uninterrupted supply of domestic LPG across the state.

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“So far, 12 FIRs have been registered and nearly 169 cylinders have been seized,” he said, adding that recoveries included 18 cylinders in Kurukshetra, 60 in Narnaul, 5 in Karnal, 21 in Ambala, 28 in Kharkhoda, 18 in Faridabad and 19 in Jind.

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He said district-level committees have been constituted to act swiftly on complaints related to LPG supply and misuse. Reassuring the public, Nagar said there was no shortage of cooking gas and the supply chain remained intact.

“There was no need to panic. The supply chain from the source remains uninterrupted, and the smooth distribution to consumers is being ensured. The situation within the state is completely under control,” he said.

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Highlighting consumption patterns, the minister noted that Kurukshetra typically consumes about 8,000 cylinders daily, a figure that continues to be maintained.

“It has been observed that citizens are rushing to gas agencies to get all their available cylinders refilled. Even individuals who usually procure a cylinder only once every three months are now rushing to place immediate bookings. We urge the public to cooperate with the government and to continue procuring their cylinders only when they need,” he added.

During the meeting, the minister ordered action against two Food and Supplies Department inspectors for alleged irregularities, directing that they be re-suspended in connection with an FIR.

Of 15 complaints taken up, nine were resolved while six remained pending.