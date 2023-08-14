12 Haryana cops to get Police Medals this Independence Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

On the eve of Independence Day, 12 Haryana police officers and personnel have been selected to receive President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and Police Medals for Meritorious Service (PMMS).

Giving the information here on Monday, a Haryana Police spokesperson informed that the medals were announced by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

While two officers have been selected to be decorated with the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, 10 other cops are to be awarded with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

Udai Raj Singh Tanwar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CID; and Janak Kumari, Lady Sub Inspector CID, have been selected to be awarded with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Those who have been selected to be decorated with Police Medal for Meritorious Service include- Rahul Dev, DSP Jhajjar; Virender Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sonipat; Naveen Kumar, Assistant Sub Inspector Hisar; Rajbala, Lady Sub Inspector Gurugram; Ram Pal, Inspector Yamunanagar; Sunil Kumar, Sub Inspector Commando Newal Karnal; Surender Partap, Head Constable State Crime Branch Panchkula; Virender Kumar, ASI Panchkula; Yudhvir Singh, Sub Inspector Anti-Corruption Bureau Gurugram; and Joginder Singh, ASI Rohtak.

Director General of Police (DGP), P.K. Agrawal, expressed his heartfelt congratulations to all the police officers and officials who have earned this remarkable distinction. He said that this achievement brings great pride and honour not only to the recipients but to the entire police force of Haryana. He conveyed his best wishes for their future endeavours, and expressed his hope that their success and recognition will continue to grow. This well-deserved acknowledgment will undoubtedly boost their morale, and it will stand as a shining example for others to follow.