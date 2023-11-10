12 held for creating ruckus outside jail

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 9

The Nuh police have arrested 12 persons for creating a ruckus in front of the gate of the District Jail. A sum of Rs 22,700, 14 mobile phones and five vehicles were seized from their possession.

Inspector Chander Bhan, SHO of Sadar police station, Nuh, said he was on patrol with his team yesterday, when he saw some youths creating a ruckus in front of the jail.

“They were saying that their friend Sheela Don would be released from jail today, and that they will now create panic. Another police team was called there, and after seeing the police, they started running. We nabbed all 12 accused,” he said.

“A convicted prisoner, Sushil, alias Sheela, is serving a 20-year sentence in a murder case and was lodged in the District Jail for over a year.

The accused were happy that he was coming out of jail on a parole of 70 days. They had come to pick him up,” the investigating officer said.

Sushil, along with his five accomplices, had shot 42-year-old Sajanpal, a resident of Panchi Jatan in 2015 over a land dispute. He had come to the Nuh jail after being transferred from the Sonepat District Jail.

