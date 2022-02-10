12 IAS, 2 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 9

The state has issued posting and transfer orders of 12 IAS and two HCS officers with immediate effect.

Pankaj Yadav, who was on Tuesday posted as DHBVN MD, has been posted as Director General (Transport). Phool Chand Meena, UHBVN MD, has been posted as DHBVN MD. Mandip Singh Brar, HARTRO MD, has been posted as Director General (DG), Industries and Commerce, in addition to his present duties. Saket Kumar, DG, Industries and Commerce, has been posted as UHBVN MD.

Chander Shekhar Khare, Special Secretary, Human Resources Department, has been posted as Director, Science and Technology, and Special Secretary, Science and Technology Department, in addition to his present duties. Mani Ram Sharma, MD, Haryana BCs and EWS Kalyan Nigam, has been posted as Special Secretary (Home-II) and Commissioner and Special Secretary, Labour Department.

Jaibir Singh Arya, Director, Governance Reforms Authority, and MD, CONFED, has been posted as MD, Haryana BCs and EWS Kalyan Nigam, in addition to his present duties.

Jhajjar DC Shayam Lal Poonia has been posted as Mahendragarh DC. Manoj Kumar-I, Labour Commissioner (Designate), has been posted as Director, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare. Mahendragarh DCAjay Kumar has been posted as Nuh DC.

Jind (Designate) DC Virender Dahiya has been posted as Jhajjar DC. Nuh (Designate) DC Manoj Kumar-II has been posted as Jind DC. —