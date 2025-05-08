DT
Home / Haryana / 12 IAS officers transferred

12 IAS officers transferred

IFS officer also shifted with immediate effect
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 08, 2025 IST
The Haryana Government has issued transfer and posting orders of 12 IAS officers and one IFS officer with immediate effect.

TL Satyaprakash, Commissioner and Secretary, Mines and Geology Department, and CEO, Drone Imaging and Information Systems of Haryana Limited, will also hold the charge of the Transport Department as Commissioner and Secretary.

CG Rajini Kaanthan is posted as Commissioner and Secretary, Haryana Human Resources Department; Secretary, Haryana General Administration; Secretary, Finance Department; and Secretary, Central Committee of Examinations.

Shekhar Vidyarthi will serve as Commissioner and Secretary, Archives Department, and DG, Fire Services.

IFS officer S Narayanan will serve as the DG, Higher Education, and Secretary, Higher Education while Amna Tasneem will serve as the Director, Foreign Cooperation Department. Rahul Hooda will serve as Special Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

Sachin Gupta will serve as the Administrator, HSVP, Panchkula, and Additional Director, Urban Estate, Panchkula, while Ayush Sinha goes as Commissioner, Municipal Commissioner of Manesar.

