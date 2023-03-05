12 IPS officers shifted in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

The Haryana Government has ordered the transfer 12 IPS officers with immediate effect. ADGP Shrikant Jadhav, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB), with the additional charge of ADGP Ambala Range, has been transferred as ADGP Hisar Range.

Mamta Singh, ADGP, Rohtak Range, with the additional charge of ADGP Recruit Training Centre (RTC), Bhondsi, has been posted as ADGP Law and Order, with the additional charge of ADGP Enforcement Wing and ADGP RTC, Bhondsi. Amitabh Dhillon, IGP Modernisation, with the additional charge of IGP Cyber, has been transferred as IGP HSNCB, with the additional charge of IGP Modernisation and IGP Cyber.

Sanjay Kumar, IGP Administration, with the additional charge of IGP, Law and Order, has also been given the charge of Commissioner of Police, Panchkula.

IGP Rajender Kumar, CM’s Flying Squad, with the additional charge of Director, Vigilance and Security, Haryana Power Utilities (HPUs), has been posted as IGP CM’s Flying Squad, with the additional charge of IGP Enforcement Wing. IPS officer Sibash Kabiraj has been posted as IGP Ambala Range, on the return from central deputation.

IGP Y Puran Kumar, Haryana Armed Police (HAP), Madhuban, has been transferred as IGP Home Guards.

IGP Rakesh Kumar Arya, Hisar Range, with the additional charge of IGP Personnel, has been posted as IGP Rohtak Range, with the additional charge of IGP Personnel. IGP Satender Gupta, Karnal Range, with the additional charge of IGP State Crime Record Bureau (SCRB), has been given the additional charge of IGP HAP, Madhuban.

On being promoted to the rank of IGP, IPS officer Kulwinder Singh has been posted as IGP CID, with the additional charge of IG Railways.

DIG Dr Arun Singh, Anti-Corruption Bureau, with the additional charge at HPA, Madhuban, will now hold the charge of DIG HPA.

DIG Ashok Kumar, Anti-Corruption Bureau, has been posted as DIG SCRB.