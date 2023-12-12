12 Jind school teachers transferred

Chandigarh, December 11
The Haryana School Education Department today ordered the transfer of 15 staff members, including 12 teachers, from the Jind school, where the former principal (since dismissed) is accused of sexually harassing several students. Nine of them are postgraduate teachers. All the new teachers posted at the school are women.
