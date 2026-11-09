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Home / Haryana / 12 Sainik School Kunjpura cadets make it to NDA, TES merit lists

12 Sainik School Kunjpura cadets make it to NDA, TES merit lists

In NDA-157, Cadet Vijay secured the highest rank among the school cadets with AIR 136

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 07:16 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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Sainik School Kunjpura. Photo: Facebook
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Cadets of Sainik School Kunjpura have once again brought laurels to the institution, achieving remarkable success in the merit lists of NDA-157 and Technical Entry Scheme (TES-56). A total of 10 cadets secured places in NDA-157, while two cadets made it to TES-56.

In NDA-157, Cadet Vijay secured the highest rank among the school cadets with AIR 136, followed by Arpit Siwach (168), Jagrat Gangwar (194), Moksh (220), Ansh Bishnoi (232), Dikshit (347), Yash Chahal (364), Balvinder (403), Shiv Narayan (439) and Parvesh (537).

In TES-56, Cadet Bhavishya secured AIR 40, while Cadet Mukul achieved AIR 87.

Capt (IN) Gurbir Singh, Principal, Lt Col Sheilza Dogra, Vice-Principal, and Lt Col Sandeep Rathee, Administrative Officer, congratulated the successful cadets and their parents. They appreciated the dedicated efforts of the faculty and training staff and wished the achievers success in their journey towards becoming officers in the Indian Armed Forces.

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