12 shopkeepers challaned for using banned polythene in Yamunanagar

A team of Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), raided Camp Bazaar in Yamunanagar and recovered banned polythene from 12 shops. Sanitation Inspector Sushil Sharma issued challans to all 12 shopkeepers.

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The action was taken on the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad.

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According to information, following the instructions of Mahabir Parsad, teams have been formed under the leadership of Chief Sanitation Inspector (CSI) Harjeet Singh in Zone-1 and CSI Vinod Beniwal in Zone-2 to implement a complete ban on single-use plastic items.

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A team led by Sanitation Inspector Sushil Sharma arrived at Camp Bazaar in Zone-2 of the MCYJ.

The team raided dozens of shops one after another. During the inspection, banned polythene was found inside 12 shops. The team issued challans to all 12 shopkeepers.

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Sanitation Inspector Sushil Sharma clarified to the shopkeepers that single-use plastic was completely banned and strict action was taken against those found using it.

He appealed to the public to cooperate in keeping the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri clean and beautiful.

“People should dispose of waste in designated areas and separate wet and dry waste. They should use cloth or jute bags to reduce the harmful effects of plastic,” said Sanitation Inspector Sushil Sharma. Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar said such campaigns by the municipal corporation would continue in future also.