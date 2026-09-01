12 shopkeepers fined for using banned single-use polythene in Yamunanagar

The Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) fined 12 shopkeepers for using banned polythene bags during a raid in Jagadhri and collected Rs 7,000 in penalties. A joint team conducted raids at Prakash Chowk and Railway Road, where banned polythene was recovered from the violators. The seized material was confiscated and challans were issued on the spot.

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At Prakash Chowk, nine shopkeepers, including vegetable and fruit vendors, were found using banned polythene. The team later conducted a raid on Railway Road, from Agrasen Chowk to the ESI Hospital, where three more shopkeepers were found violating the ban.

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The action was taken on the directions of Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad. Several teams led by Chief Sanitation Inspectors Harjeet Singh in Zone 1, Govind Sharma in Zone 2 and Amit Kamboj in Zone 3 are conducting regular action against the use of banned single-use plastic items, open dumping of garbage and encroachments on MCYJ land.

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In Zone 1, a team comprising Sanitation Inspector Sushil Sharma, Junior Engineer Gaurav of the Pollution Control Board and other officials conducted the raid at Prakash Chowk. After recovering banned polythene from nine shopkeepers, the team issued challans, collected fines and confiscated the material.

The team subsequently inspected shops along Railway Road and recovered banned polythene from three shopkeepers. Challans were issued to all three and the material was seized.

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Chief Sanitation Inspector Harjeet Singh said the use of 19 types of single-use plastic items, including polythene, had been banned since July 1, 2022. “There is a complete ban on their sale and use. Action, including imposition of fines and confiscation, is taken against violators under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022,” he said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar appealed to residents to cooperate with the civic body in keeping the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri clean. “People should use cloth or jute bags instead of single-use polythene bags to help reduce the harmful effects of plastic,” he said.